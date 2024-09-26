Loved ones of victim in Norfolk downtown tunnel crash 'found relief' as woman was sentenced Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. — Almost nine months after Shelby "Lex" Riddick-Walker was killed in a wrong-way DUI crash inside the Downtown tunnel, her loved ones say they finally have some relief.

"Justice has been served in the way it was able to be rendered as best as we can make it on this world," Dexter Davis, a friend of Lex, said.

Davis called Lex his chosen mother and said she was the heart of Hampton Roads.

"She wasn't just known in the LGBT community like in a variety of communities, especially in the city of Portsmouth," Davis said.

Lex was killed back on December 30 after prosecutors said Dominique Goodwin had been drinking and driving.

Goodwin made her through the wrong way of the Downtown Tunnel and crashed head-on into Lex.

It was determined Goodwin's blood alcohol level was nearly three times over the legal limit.

Goodwin later fled from the hospital and turned herself in almost almost a month after the crash.

Davis said Goodwin did show remorse for her actions in the courtroom on Tuesday.

"She looked over and she apologized, and you take it where it is," Davis said.

Goodwin pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 12 years and four months in jail.

Davis said the 12 years was a sign of grace and while some may argue it's not enough he feels Goodwin's life will never be the same.

"That young lady is 27 and just lost her life until 40," Davis said. "That's assuming her good behavior is maintained but after that, she can't drive, her parents' lives have been affected, and her loved ones lives have been affected. "

Moving forward Davis said he wants to work with the City of Portsmouth as to how to prevent this type of tragedy from happening again.

"Why do I have to prevent another Lex when I can prevent another Dominique that to me is justice," Davis said. "Justice isn't telling victims you need to keep yourself safer, we need to prevent perpetrators."

This Sunday the Nationz Foundation Pageant will honor Lex in Richmond.

Davis said on November 20 which is International Transgender Day of Remembrance the Southeastern Transgender Resource Center will hold an event to remember Lex as well.