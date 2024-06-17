Police called to shooting at Broadway Nightclub in Norfolk; 1 arrested

NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of shooting someone near Broadway Nightclub on Sunday has been arrested and charged, according to Norfolk police.

Police say they responded to the shooting at 5671 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard—by Military Highway—just after 2 a.m. When officers got there, they learned the man who was shot had already left, police say.

Police say they later learned that the injured man went to Sentara Leigh Hospital. The man is expected to survive, police say.

After investigating, police say they arrested Luis E. Martino-Rosario, a 34-year-old man from Chesapeake.

Martino-Rosario is facing the following charges, police say: malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.