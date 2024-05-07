Man caught on security camera stealing from SBL Headwear; Norfolk police look for suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a man they say broke into and stole from a business on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

On May 3, officers went SBL Headwear on a report of a commercial burglary, according to the NPD.

Investigators obtained security footage that shows the man entering the store around 6:30 a.m. and taking multiple items from shelves and racks.

Police looking for man caught on security camera stealing from Norfolk store

Norfolk police say that anyone who has information on the incident or recognizes the man involved should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.