Man caught on security camera stealing from SBL Headwear; Norfolk police look for suspect

Posted at 9:58 AM, May 07, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a man they say broke into and stole from a business on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

On May 3, officers went SBL Headwear on a report of a commercial burglary, according to the NPD.

Investigators obtained security footage that shows the man entering the store around 6:30 a.m. and taking multiple items from shelves and racks.

Norfolk police say that anyone who has information on the incident or recognizes the man involved should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

