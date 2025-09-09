Man charged with hit-and-run after car found in water at Norfolk boat ramp with person inside

NORFOLK, Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man who was found in a car submerged in water at the Haven Creek Boat Ramp over the weekend, according to Norfolk police.

Benjamin Sell, 28, of South Carolina, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in injury, police say.

Norfolk police were made aware of the incident on Saturday, Sept. 6. around 11:30 p.m., when officers were sent to the Haven Creek Boat Ramp for a water rescue. The boat ramp is located on the corner of Llewellyn Avenue and Delaware Avenue.

Responding officers found the car in the water with a 60-year-old man inside. He did not survive, police say.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the man's cause and manner of death.

Sell is being held without bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16, court records state.