Man dies after reported industrial accident at Marine Hydraulics in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead and another person is injured after a reported industrial accident at Marine Hydraulics International in Norfolk Wednesday morning, according to police.

This happened at Marine Hydraulics's Midtown Pier facility at 1215 Warrington Avenue, police say. That's near the Midtown Tunnel.

Watch trending coverage: U.S. Navy takes closer look at faulty welding at Newport News Shipbuilding

U.S. Navy takes closer look at faulty welding at Newport News Shipbuilding

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the incident around 8:10 a.m., police say.

Police say a man died at the facility and another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities did not share details on the nature of the accident.

News 3 has a crew following this story today. This article will be updated with more information as we learn more.