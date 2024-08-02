Man who raped housekeeper at Waterside Marriott gets 30 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who raped a housekeeper at the Waterside Marriott in May 2023 will serve 30 years in prison Friday, a judge said Friday.

After Donte Jamal Davis pleaded guilty and agreed to a 30-year sentence in May 2024, a judge sentenced him to 50 years and suspended 20, pending good behavior.

In May 2023, Davis entered a hotel room where the victim was cleaning and had his genitals exposed. He then threatened the woman with a knife and raped her.

Watch: Security footage shows Davis leaving hotel

When a supervisor heard the housekeeper's call for help and came into the room, Davis ran out while in a state of undress and threatened to kill the supervisor when she chased after him, according to the CWA.

Security footage captured Davis fleeing the hotel. He was spotted by an off-duty police officer on the Light Rail train later that day, which allowed investigators to identify him and execute a search warrant on his residence, ultimately leading to his arrest.

“Mr. Davis committed one of the most egregious and frightening rapes in our city in recent times,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Mr. Davis posed a threat to the community, and his dangerousness required a sentence like this one that would protect the community from further harm. My thoughts are with the survivor of Mr. Davis’ crime.”