'Many' displaced, 1 hospitalized in Ocean View 2-alarm apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was sent to the hospital and an unknown number of residents were displaced in a fire at an apartment complex in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Norfolk Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded around midnight in the 200 block of West Ocean View Avenue where they found heavy fire coming from the apartment building. It had spread to a building next door and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

At least 10 units in the buildings were impacted by the fire, but Battalion Chief Glen Williams said the number of displaced residents was not immediately known.

The injured person is expected to be OK. An animal also died in the fire.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.