Marine Hydraulics issued OSHA violation in connection with deaths of 2 shipyard workers

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk ship repair business has been issued a violation after the deaths of two shipyard workers back in October prompted an inspection by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

OSHA records say officials determined that Marine Hydraulics (MHI) was in violation of OSHA’s “use of gear” standard due to issues with how loads were rigged and bolts that did not support a ship elevator at the facility. The violation was issued on April 22.

Investigators found that, “Loads were not safely rigged before being hoisted,” and that Marine Hydraulics “attached rigging gear to pre-installed U-bolts that failed to support the elevator, thus causing the elevator to fall, striking a subcontractor’s employee,” the records say. This happened on a Navy ship, the USNS Lt John P. Bobo, records also state.

MHI was issued a $16,550 penalty for the violation, according to the records.

The records show another violation found during the inspection, but it was deleted.

OSHA’s months-long inspection began on Oct. 23, 2024 — the day two shipyard workers lost their lives on the job at MHI’s Midtown Pier facility in Norfolk.

Hours after the incident, workers coming in and out of the facility described the incident to News 3’s crew as a "freak accident" that doesn't normally happen.

John Robinson, 55, of Norfolk, was one of the two shipyard workers who died in the incident. The identity of the other worker was not made public.

Robinson’s family told News 3 he was a fleet technician and worked on elevators and worked for a contractor. They said after working on ships for over 10 years all over the world, they never imagined Robinson would lose his life on the job.

"I am his baby sister, I am forever scarred," said his sister, Jasmine Robinson.

News 3 confirmed with the Norfolk Medical Examiner that Robinson’s manner of death was an accident and the cause was blunt force trauma to the torso. The circumstances of the other worker’s death is unclear.

As of this writing, the case remains open on OSHA’s website.

This is not the first time the facility has faced OSHA violations: According to online records as recent as 2021, MHI had OSHA violations adding up to tens of thousands of dollars.

In 2021, the company had three violations, one that ended with an employee breaking their foot. The cases in those incidents are closed.