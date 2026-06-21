Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Hampton Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. on June 19 for a reported two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old David J. Graciani of Norfolk. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

According to police, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Police Department or submit tips anonymously through the Crime Line.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.