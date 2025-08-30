Motorcyclist killed in crash after police chase: VSP

A 20-year-old man died early Saturday morning after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing from Virginia State Police.

Police say the incident began around 1:24 a.m. near the Laskin Road overpass when a Virginia State Trooper spotted a motorcycle traveling over 100 miles an hour.

We're told the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist refused to pull over, leading to a high-speed pursuit with speeds exceeding 140 miles an hour.

Police say the motorcyclist took the Ballentine Boulevard exit, running several red lights, before re-entering I-264 West. The rider then exited onto Brambleton Avenue and ran another red light at Parks Avenue before veering off the road near Marshall Avenue, and crashing into a concrete wall before Cecelia Street near the railroad tracks.

Rescue crews performed CPR on, but the rider, identified as Christian Robert Markus Snyder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.