New 32,000-square-foot Hunton YMCA complex to be built on Brambleton Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A deed signing ceremony will take place on Friday to finalize the acquisition of the future site for a new Hunton YMCA complex.

Specifically, the William A. Hunton YMCA will acquire the property on 1045 E. Brambleton Avenue. This complex will include areas for classrooms, a kitchen and cafetorium, a gymnasium, and spaces designed for community gatherings. It will also feature a private courtyard with a natural playground.

“As it advances fundraising and finalizes the first phase of its new facility in our new Kindred community, where more than 300 children will be served each day through early childhood education, we are investing in a legacy of service and in the future of Kindred,” Mayor Kenny Alexander said in a press release.

Hunton YMCA is one of four remaining "Heritage YMCAs." It was founded in 1875 to serve minorities that were unable to access other YMCA facilities. According to their website, Hunton is the second-oldest YMCA in the U.S. and the oldest independent YMCA in continuous operation.

“Together we can make big things happen. Today brings us one step closer to it. We owe it to the kids to ensure Hunton Y can continue to be a catalyst for learning and growing,” Hunton YMCA Board Chair Dan Banister said in a press release.

A kick off event will be held in the coming months as construction for the new facility enters its first phase.

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