'New Nauticus' celebration planned following major redesign of museum's exhibits

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus is set to open its door Saturday following a major redesign of all its exhibits and visitor experience areas. Members of the public are invited to check it out!

Museum leaders say they're totally re-imagined its Maritime Discovery Center, which now features all-new interactive exhibits, classroom areas, an enhanced atrium and more.

Cat Taterway, the associate director of marketing at Nauticus, says they're gearing up for the grand opening and couldn't be more excited.

"We are a brand new Nauticus . We have completely redone the third floor and made it fun and educational for all ages. You're gonna come here and touch buttons now. You're gonna come here and pull lines on a sailboat [and] really learn by doing," she said.

The "New Nauticus" celebration coincides with Veterans Day weekend. Tickets are $5 per person online or $10 at the door. Tickets include admission to the Battleship Wisconsin as well.

