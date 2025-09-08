New prescription requirement creates barriers for COVID-19 vaccines in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be more difficult this year. Unlike previous years, people can no longer simply walk into a pharmacy for the shot. Instead, they now need a prescription from a doctor.

At Peoples Pharmacy in Norfolk, owner Dr. Anna Peoples says she’s already hearing concerns from community members who are struggling to navigate the change.

“People are confused. People have been calling here asking us when can they come in to get their COVID shot,” Peoples said.

She explained that the new prescription requirement is creating stress for many families.

“Oh my God, it’s traumatic to a lot of them because now it’s required that you get a prescription from your doctor. However, most doctor appointments are months out,” she said.

That delay could push many people to seek alternatives.

“I think most people are going to have to go to an urgent care center,” Peoples said.

To avoid further setbacks, she encourages people to act quickly.

“Call your physician’s office as soon as possible—like today. Let them know you would like to receive the vaccine this year, and can you either get an appointment or can a prescription be called into the pharmacy,” she said.

News 3 reached out to the Virginia Department of Health for more guidance on vaccine availability, but the department was unavailable for comment Monday.