NORAD escorts two unauthorized planes due to TFR violations during Trump visit

NORFOLK, Va. — Two aircrafts were escorted by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter jets after they violated temporary flight restrictions (TFR) during President Trump's visit on Sunday.

The TFR violations occurred at 11:55 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both aircrafts were safely escorted out of the area after NORAD used flares to draw the attention of the pilots.

Thousands of sailors and military members were in attendance for the Navy's 250th birthday celebration event at Naval Station Norfolk at the time of these TFR violations. The president, First Lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan spoke at the event.

NORAD reminded pilots to review all FAA Notice to Airmen and TFR procedures before taking flight.