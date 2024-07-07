Norfolk considers building fishing pier in Lafayette River along Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk wants to put in a new fishing pier along the Lafayette River, next to the Granby Street bridge in the River Village area.

Google Earth Studio

This is a neighborhood the city has been working to revitalize.

According to the plans, it would be along the right side of the bridge, heading toward downtown Norfolk. It's across from Willow Wood Drive.

A rendering shows a lit walkway, signage, picnic tables, benches and a bike rack. The bridge would be made of wood or a composite material.

City of Norfolk Proposed design of Granbt Street Fishing Pier in Norfolk

The plans show a cost of $1.28 million; a contractor for the project has not yet been announced.

The city is holding a community meeting about the project on July 9 at 6 p.m. at the Norview Community Center on Sewells Point Road.

