Norfolk considers increasing car towing fees

NORFOLK, Va. — It could soon be more expensive to get your car back in Norfolk if it gets towed.

The Norfolk City Council is meeting Tuesday night to discuss, among other items, an increase to towing fees.

Currently the average towing fee in Norfolk ranges between $155 and $350, depending on the type of vehicle.

In addition to the initial towing fee, daily storage fees of $30 per day accrue after the first 24 hours in which the vehicle is impounded.