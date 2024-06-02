Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk Farmers Market Kicks off June 15

Top Stories - Sunday June 2
East Beach Farmer's Market changes locations in Norfolk
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 12:57:02-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Farmers Market kicks off on June 15th at 300 Monticello Avenue on the Lawn at Macarthur Green, according to organizers.

The market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring over 70 vendors.

Organizers said the market would feature artisan goods, fresh produce, and food trucks.

uso experience june 2024 virginia beach.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

USO partners with nonprofit to give military, veteran families a day on the lake

Anthony Sabella
12:31 PM, Jun 02, 2024

The market is located in an area with plenty of parking and nearby parking garages for excess vehicles, according to organizers.

For more information on the market or to sign up as a vendor, please visit the Norfolk Farmers Market Website.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway