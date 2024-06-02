Norfolk Farmers Market Kicks off June 15

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Farmers Market kicks off on June 15th at 300 Monticello Avenue on the Lawn at Macarthur Green, according to organizers.

The market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring over 70 vendors.

Organizers said the market would feature artisan goods, fresh produce, and food trucks.

Positively Hampton Roads USO partners with nonprofit to give military, veteran families a day on the lake Anthony Sabella

The market is located in an area with plenty of parking and nearby parking garages for excess vehicles, according to organizers.

For more information on the market or to sign up as a vendor, please visit the Norfolk Farmers Market Website.