Norfolk Federation of Teachers gives away 5,000 books for students and families

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Federation of Teachers is giving away 5,000 books to teachers and families, with a focus on reaching students who need resources most.

Leonta Knox, a teacher at Lindenwood Elementary, stopped by to pick up books for her students.

"I was mainly out here to get books for autistic children, ESL, high risk cause that's what I work with every year," Knox said.

Knox said one book in particular caught her eye because of a student she worked with previously.

"This one brought my attention because I had a student last year he was autistic, he did not like to draw he loves to write he was on a two upper level of reading so he was a really good reader but he just didn't like to draw," Knox said.

As Norfolk schools face closures and ongoing funding challenges, NFT Interim President Karla Hernandez-Mats said the union is putting support for students front and center.

"We want children to feel love for literacy we want them to have home libraries we want them to have teachers to have access to resources. We know there's underfunding and that schools are closing and just because of that situation doesn't mean that we can't do great things in all the other schools that are open," Hernandez-Mats said.

The books cover a range of subjects and reading levels, giving teachers and families more options to meet the needs of different students.

Chris, who works with families of children with disabilities, was also on hand to find resources for the families he serves.

"I work with families who have children with disabilities and I'm here today to pick out books so that I can give them some resources," says one patron.

Knox said the giveaway is about more than just adding books to a shelf.

"Every moment you get make it a teaching moment enjoy the children and get to know them," Knox said.

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