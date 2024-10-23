Norfolk gets $25K for witness protection program, will go towards witness security

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 has been investigating the lack of funds to protect witnesses in the state of Virginia for more than two years now.

Many times, a witness of a crime wants to cooperate with law enforcement. But don't have the resources to acquire a safe location to avoid intimidation or retaliation.

On Tuesday, Norfolk's city council approved funding in the city's budget witness protection program.

Watch: Cities have more money to protect you if you are a witness or victim of a crime

Prosecutors say many times , witnesses are too scared to take the stand in fear of retaliation from the people they are testifying against.

Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi says funding that was just approved by Norfolk City Council to go towards the city's witness protection program will help more witnesses cooperate.

Any city in Virginia can apply and get up to $25,000 from Virginia’s Victim Witness Grant program. The funding was approved by the general assembly in 2023.

Watch: State leaders working towards providing more protection for witnesses who take the stand

"It will go a long way. If somebody needs a hotel room for a few days, a RING camera or little things that make a big difference," Fatehi said.

The money could go towards temporary relocation, emergency food and clothing, security or surveillance.

Norfolk City Council approved the funding during their city council meeting.

Alexander Seaver witnessed a violent crime, his neighbor being stabbed by another neighbor.

Watch: What is done to protect witnesses? Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney says not enough

He believes the money will go a long way.

"It will help witnesses come out and people on trial will be truly brought to justice instead of worrying about who will get them," Seaver said.

Seaver took action to help the victim and when he was called upon to testify he showed up in court.

Watch: Crime Line pays tipsters, encourages safer communities

"We testified. We were subpoenaed to come testify. We came for the sentencing," Seaver said.

Fatehi says when the $25,000 runs out he will ask for more funding.

"I would hope we will see a continued commitment from the Youngkin administration to funding the witness protection program in the budget," Fatehi said.