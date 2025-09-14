Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk man killed in motorcycle crash on I-64 near Robin Hood Road

MC 4.jpg
Virginia State Police
MC 4.jpg
MC 3.jpg
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man died Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-64 westbound near the Robin Hood Road exit, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. and found the rider unconscious. They began CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Elijah Daniel Young, of Norfolk, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Young was riding a 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. As he attempted to take the Robin Hood Road exit, the motorcycle struck a guardrail, ejecting him.

The crash remains under investigation. State police said next of kin have been notified.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast