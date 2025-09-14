Norfolk man killed in motorcycle crash on I-64 near Robin Hood Road

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man died Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-64 westbound near the Robin Hood Road exit, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. and found the rider unconscious. They began CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Elijah Daniel Young, of Norfolk, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Young was riding a 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. As he attempted to take the Robin Hood Road exit, the motorcycle struck a guardrail, ejecting him.

The crash remains under investigation. State police said next of kin have been notified.