Norfolk man sentenced to 26 years for shooting his girlfriend in her car

NORFOLK, Va. — A 31-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced to 26 years in jail Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2023.

Around 1 a.m. on April 16, Dayqwan Markelle Stevenson asked an individual to drive him to his girlfriend's house, Terri Renee Denmark, under the pretense of delivering food to the child between him and Denmark.

After discovering Denmark was not home, Stevenson called her demanding to know why she wasn't home. When Denmark arrived, Stevenson shot her 10 times, killing her in the car.

Stevenson then threatened to shoot the driver who witnessed the incident, and made the driver drive him around for the rest of the night.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, with 26 years in prison and 24 years suspended on the condition that Mr. Stevenson comply with supervised probation after his release.