Norfolk non-profit, councilwoman helps residents "surviving through mental health"

The city of Norfolk and non-profit Project ORF hosted a “Surviving through Mental Health” conversation Thursday evening at the Attucks Theatre.

"Project ORF is a newly found non-profit here in the city of Norfolk. We focus on providing mental health education," Shawnice Hernandez, Project ORF's Executive Director said.

More than 200 people showed up to get mental health resources and join the conversation surrounding seeking mental health help.

Norfolk Councilwoman Danica Royster is one of the organizer’s. She’s had her own experiences with mental health challenges.

"I’ve faced mental health challenges. As someone who goes through life daily dealing with anxiety. I’ve had my bouts with depression. At a young age, I was diagnosed with ADD. I always thought it was important for us to have this conversation," Royster said. "The way that it impacts minorities, particularly Black communities is completely different from our counterparts."

Sentara and the Children’s Hospital of King’s Daughter offered mental health resources to people who showed up.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity where communities needs can be met with providers in an essential space where people can get professional help. My hope is that people feel encouraged and a sense of community," Royster said.

The City of Norfolk offers prevention services, click here for resources.