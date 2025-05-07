Norfolk parishioners share hopes for next pope amid papal conclave

NORFOLK, Va. — As the world focuses on Rome for the papal conclave, the faithful in Norfolk are watching closely, following the latest developments from the Sistine Chapel.

Norfolk Neighborhood Reporter Jay Greene attended Mass at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption on Wednesday, where local parishioners shared their thoughts on the qualities they hope to see in the successor to Pope Francis.

Edie Beaujon, a parishioner at the basilica, expressed her desires for the next pope.

"Somebody like Pope Francis, who's humble and kind and wonderful and cares for people and shows him that he does," said Beaujon, who was fully received into the Catholic church this past Easter.

Qualities such as compassion, humility, and guidance by the Bible were echoed among attendees.

Despite the anticipation, black smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that the conclave had yet to elect a new pope.

Fr. James Curran, the rector of the Basilica of St. Mary, preferred to focus on prayer rather than speculation.

"I don't really watch it… I pray for it," said Curran, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding potential candidates. "I don't know any of the likely candidates. I don't even know how likely they actually are."

Fr. Curran emphasized the importance of selecting a leader characterized by humility and love for the poor.

"I just keep praying that they select a humble man of prayer that loves the poor. And that's what I did last time, and we got him. Francis was defined, I think, by his humility and his love for the poor."

The period of waiting is mixed with emotions for many.

"Because we're both mourning the loss of our beloved pope, but we're also excited about what's going to happen next," Fr. Curran noted, reflecting the sentiments of many parishioners.

Beaujon, along with other residents, is captivated by the mystery and awe of the conclave process. She holds personal favorites among the candidates, hoping they carry forward the legacy of Pope Francis.

As Beaujon recalled, "The last thing Pope Francis did was go and wash the feet of the prisoners. And that's how he was. He was humble, he was for the poor."

Cardinals will reconvene Thursday to continue the conclave, and Norfolk's faithful remain attentive and hopeful, praying for the Church’s next leader who embodies the values cherished by Pope Francis.