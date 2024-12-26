Norfolk PD officers pool together money to help family after car, gifts stolen

NORFOLK, Va. — Henry Young has lived at Joyce and Midland Streets in the Campostella area for about four years. He calls it a relatively quiet area.

"[Neighbors] speak pretty decent, there's a few of them we know personally," he said. "We look out for each other."

But now and then, he says there's a problem.

"Every two to three months, someone would come through late in the evening time or early in the morning," he said. "They would tug on doors and see if people's cars were open."

Young told News 3's Jay Greene it's not a new problem—something similar happened on Christmas Eve early in the morning.

Donny Price, who lives across the street from Young, said someone broke into his car.

"Glove compartment was open and papers were thrown everywhere," he said.

But it escalated.

Norfolk police told News 3 that a car was stolen from Midland Street. Inside were gifts that were to be given to young children.

Eventually, police found the car, but no gifts were inside, authorities said.

Price called it a heartbreaking situation.

"When someone works so hard to please their children and something like that happens, it just breaks your heart, and it shouldn't happen like that," he said.

But the story ends on a positive note for this Christmas holiday.

Some of the Norfolk police officers who were part of the call and the shift took up a collection and gave the money to the family.

“Norfolk police officers show up every day and commit themselves to the health and well-being of others. Despite the circumstances, they display their best during even the most unfortunate of situations," said Chief Mark Talbot. "This extraordinary act of compassion and kindness is an example of what makes the Norfolk Police Department such a wonderful organization to be a part of.”

Young said police had the streets blocked off for some time as they looked for the suspects in the area.

Police said they arrested two people connected to the incident. The two 22-year-olds were being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond on Christmas Eve.

Young recommends people get cameras and floodlights to deter potential criminals.

"One time someone was tugging on the door, the security lights came on and they left," Young said. "So I would definitely recommend updating your security."

He said he'd like to see beefed-up police patrols, as well.