Norfolk Planning Commission to discuss bringing Raising Cane's to Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Planning Commission will meet Thursday to discuss a series of proposals for the property at 1500 Monticello Avenue — including a possible Raising Cane's restaurant.

The proposed Cane's location would be down the street from the existing Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The Raising Cane's location is being proposed with a drive-thru, along with two other to-be-determined restaurants, according to the application.

The proposed restaurant would occupy a currently vacant property with 11,262 square feet, the application said.

See the application on page 234 of the Planning Commission's agenda.