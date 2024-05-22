Watch Now
Norfolk Planning Commission to discuss bringing Raising Cane's to Ghent

Posted at 11:07 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 11:17:02-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Planning Commission will meet Thursday to discuss a series of proposals for the property at 1500 Monticello Avenue — including a possible Raising Cane's restaurant.

The proposed Cane's location would be down the street from the existing Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The Raising Cane's location is being proposed with a drive-thru, along with two other to-be-determined restaurants, according to the application.

The proposed restaurant would occupy a currently vacant property with 11,262 square feet, the application said.

See the application on page 234 of the Planning Commission's agenda.

