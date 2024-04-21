Raising Cane's opening Chesapeake location

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Raising Cane's is opening a new Virginia store in Chesapeake on April 23, according to a statement.

The restaurant will open its doors at 1304 Greenbrier Parkway between Volvo and Eden Way.

According to the statement, the restaurant will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

The restaurant brings with it 140 new jobs to the area, according to the statement.

Norfolk Virginia Zoo hosts fundraising event for medical equipment Foster Meyerson

Raising Cane's said it will host the following community activities to celebrate the opening day.

A ' Free Cane’s for a Year !' raffle, 20 winners will be awarded free Raising Cane's for a year. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 9 a.m., and winners will be drawn beginning at 9:30 a.m. Customers must be present to win, entrants must be at least 13 years of age.

!' raffle, 20 winners will be awarded free Raising Cane's for a year. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 9 a.m., and winners will be drawn beginning at 9:30 a.m. Customers must be present to win, entrants must be at least 13 years of age. The first 100 dine-in Customers in line who purchase a Box Combo will receive a commemorative T-shirt as well as a Box Combo card to use on their next visit.

Raising Cane’s will present check donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads as part of its commitment to Active Community Involvement.

A ribbon-cutting will take place as part of the brand’s opening ceremony featuring representatives from the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, Indian River High School Cheerleaders, and a Drumline.

103 JAMZ will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., playing popular music to entertain Customers and will be hosting a concert ticket giveaway.

“We are so excited to serve the community in Chesapeake,” said Lisa Lacoma, Area Leader of Restaurants.