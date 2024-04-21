Virginia Zoo hosts fundraising event for medical equipment

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo is looking to raise $11,000 to purchase advanced veterinary medical equipment by having a fundraiser with Give Local 757.

"We are calling on Virginia Zoo supporters to help us go above and beyond in our commitment to excellence in animal wellbeing," Greg Bockheim, Virginia Zoo Executive Director, said.

The zoo hopes to purchase a Pet Map II, a multi-function monitor of animal health. They also hope to purchase a VetScan VS2, which is a machine for testing animal blood samples to monitor their vital organs.

The zoo kicked off fundraising by hosting a baby shower for its newborn orangutan on Saturday, April 20.

The next fundraising event the zoo announced will be on Tuesday, April 23. They will host a Zoo Trivia Night at Bug Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake.

Those interested in donating to the zoo are encouraged to visit the Give Local 757 website until April 23.

Give Local 757 is a program created by the Peninsula Community Foundation.