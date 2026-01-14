Norfolk police investigating undetermined death after water rescue

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk officials are investigating an undetermined death after an unresponsive person was found floating in the water at International Airport Road, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Norfolk police responded to the 5900 block of International Airport Road around 1:25 p.m. for the report of a water rescue. Police say they found an unresponsive person in the water on arrival.

The incident is being investigated as an undetermined death, according to police. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official manner and cause of death.

Norview Avenue is currently the only active entrance and exit into Norfolk International Airport due to police activity.

News 3 sent a crew to the scene, but they were turned away by officials.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for more.