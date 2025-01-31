Norfolk police make 2nd arrest in connection to deadly shooting of 18-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. — Another arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in Norfolk last year.

Police say on Wednesday, they arrested 18-year-old Kevin Walker Jr. from Virginia Beach. He's charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy, and two counts of use of a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2024 in the 5100 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. There, police say officers found John Daughtry III, an 18-year-old from Norfolk, injured after being shot. He later died in the hospital.

This is the second arrest made in connection to the shooting: Last December, police arrested 21-year-old Nasir Parker from Norfolk. He's facing the same charges as Walker Jr.