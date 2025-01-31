Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk police make 2nd arrest in connection to deadly shooting of 18-year-old

Norfolk police file photo
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Another arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in Norfolk last year.

Police say on Wednesday, they arrested 18-year-old Kevin Walker Jr. from Virginia Beach. He's charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy, and two counts of use of a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2024 in the 5100 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. There, police say officers found John Daughtry III, an 18-year-old from Norfolk, injured after being shot. He later died in the hospital.

This is the second arrest made in connection to the shooting: Last December, police arrested 21-year-old Nasir Parker from Norfolk. He's facing the same charges as Walker Jr.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device