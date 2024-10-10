Norfolk police officer arrested, accused of committing sexual assault

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer has been arrested and accused of committing sexual assault, the Norfolk Police Department says.

Herman Martin, 44, from Norfolk, was arrested just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault, police say.

The charge comes after a woman told police on Wednesday that she had been sexually assaulted at 853 N Military Highway by an officer, the department says. She said the alleged assault happened while he was working in a police capacity.

After investigating, police arrested Martin. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail and released on bond.

The department says they’ve put Martin on administrative duty as they continue to investigate. They shared the following statement regarding the situation:

“The Norfolk Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards," said Chief Mark Talbot. "And as the Police Chief I will always ensure that when an Officer is found to have behaved in a manner that contradicts the organization's values, it is dealt with swiftly. Today, as a department, we join our community in feeling deeply disappointed by these allegations. I ask for the continued support of the community, as the actions of one are not reflective of the other Norfolk Police Officers who continue to serve this City and its residents with great pride and distinction.”