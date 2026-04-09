Norfolk sailor says he found a dead rat in his Monster Energy drink

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk Navy sailor says he got a sickening surprise when drinking a Monster Energy drink this week.

John Witt, 29, said he bought a pack of Monsters a few days ago at a Norfolk 7-Eleven. But Thursday morning when he finished drinking one, he realized the can wasn't empty.

"I looked inside and found a rat," he said, which had him immediately vomiting — several times. The dead rat seemed pretty large, Witt told News 3 Thursday morning. "It's a full-size rat, and it's a big rat."

Raw video: Dead, decomposing rat found in Monster can

Rat found in Monster Energy drink

Witt then went to the Portsmouth Naval Hospital to get looked over. He said they confirmed a rat was in the can he ingested and they ran some tests.

"They told me they've never experienced a case like this and that more that likely with the chemicals that are in Monster, that it should be OK," Witt said. "My antibodies should be able to fight it off."

For now, Witt, who said he loved drinking Monsters in the past, says he's not going to be drinking them again.

John Witt Rat found in Monster Energy drink, sailor says

"I'm definitely not going to be able to drink anything from a closed can," he said. "I'm never going to be able to drink anything that I can't see again."

Witt has now reached out to the Food and Drug Administration to file a report, and WTKR News 3 have reached to Monster Energy for a comment. We'll update this story when we hear back.

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