Norfolk School Board approves teacher, staff raises in proposed budget

NOROFLK, Va. — Norfolk public school teachers, staff and administrators could see increases in their pay in fiscal year 2025 in the proposed school budget, according to a release from the school system.

The $672 million budget proposal, approved by the board in a 5-2 vote on Wednesday, will bring an average salary increase of 8.04 percent for teachers, 8.34 percent for classified staff, and 5.94 percent for administrators.

Additionally, starting pay for teachers will go up from $53,000 to $57,500, an 8.5 percent increase, and eligible employees will receive a $3,000 retention bonus.

Superintendent Sharon I. Byrdsong developed the budget with five priorities in mind: compensation; recruitment and retention; right-sizing the school division; safety, security and building maintenance/repairs; and instructional and social-emotional learning resources for students

School employees will also not see an increase in their health care premiums.

The proposed budget will be submitted to the Norfolk City Council by April 1, and adopted by the council in May.

Click here to see the full proposed budget.