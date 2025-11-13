Norfolk School Board considers pay raise proposal

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk School Board members have proposed a resolution to give themselves a significant pay increase starting in 2027.

Under the proposal, the board chair’s salary would rise from about $5,100 to $27,000. Other members’ salaries would increase from just over $3,060 to $25,000. In the resolution, it is mentioned that the school board has not increased its own salary since before 2018.

The proposal still requires city council approval for funding in next year’s budget before it can take effect. If approved, the pay raise would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.