Norfolk School Board passes proposed cell phone policy

NORFOLK, Va. — In a 6-1 vote, the Norfolk School Board passed the proposed cell phone policy that would prohibit students from having smartphones or other personal electronic devices during the school day.

The approved policy will go in to effect in 2025, in accordance with Gov. Youngkin's Executive Order 33.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk parents concerned of cell phone policy when it comes to emergencies

Norfolk parents concerned of cell phone policy when it comes to emergencies

The goal of the executive order is to keep students engaged in class and limit distractions, but some parents have concerns about reaching their kids in emergencies.

"Being able to communicate with your kids in real time, especially considering all the dangers out there and unfortunate events happening, is essential for reassurance," said Louis, a father of four, to News 3's Leondra Head Tuesday.

The policy was recently adopted by Norfolk Public Schools Dec. 3, in a video posted to social media.