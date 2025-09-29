Norfolk School Board to vote on consolidation plan after opting to delay

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk School Board will hold a special meeting regarding their consolidation plan Monday afternoon.

The vote on this plan was initially supposed to be held last Wednesday — however, school officials voted to table the meeting. The new meeting on Monday will be held at 5 p.m. at the school administration building in downtown Norfolk.

Under one proposed plan discussed by school leaders, nine schools would face closure or relocation.

The tentative plan discussed by officials includes:



Tarrallton Elementary

Norview Elementary

Granby Elementary

P.B. Young Elementary

Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs Facility, moving the program to Chesterfield Elementary

Norfolk Technical Center, moving the program into Lake Taylor High School, which would be repurposed into a career and technical education center

Madison at Easton, also moving to Lake Taylor High School

Willoughby Early Childhood Center, relocating the program to Oceanair Elementary

Berkley-Campostella Early Childhood Center, relocating the program to St. Helena Elementary

Board members said this plan may change if the redistricting process prompts it.

The Norfolk School Board aims to begin closing one or two schools per year, starting in 2027 and continuing through 2034.