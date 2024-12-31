Watch Now
Norfolk State University mourns loss of longtime professor Carol Pretlow

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is mourning the loss of a beloved member of the Green and Gold community.

On Tuesday, the school announced the passing of professor Carol Pretlow. They described her as a respected scholar who was dedicated to her students and community.

News 3's Kurt Williams interviewed Pretlow back in 2014 when a Good Samaritan returned her purse after she was robbed at the light rail station near the university. Pretlow had reached out to News 3 to nominate the woman who returned her purse for an award. She was extremely grateful, especially considering the purse had a picture of her dad she cherished deeply.

The school says she worked there for over 30 years and was a friend to many.

The Department of Political Science at NSU says it's planning a memorial service in her honor. We will let you know once those details are released.

