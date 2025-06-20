Watch Now
Norfolk Police looking for owner suspected of leaving dog dead inside cage; PETA offers cash reward

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police need assistance finding an individual suspected of leaving their dog dead in a cage.

Police said Animal Protection Officers (APO) received a report of an injured animal near Rippard Avenue and O'Conner Crescent on May 31. At the scene, officers found a dog inside a cage, which they pronounced dead.

Officers said that the deceased dog was a female bully breed with a black brindle coat and white underside, approximately 2-5 years old.

The investigation is still ongoing. Both PETA and Norfolk are offering cash rewards for any information that leads to an arrest.

PETA says it is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that results in the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) involved.

If you have any information, please contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

