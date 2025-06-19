Shooting on Goochland Street leaves man seriously injured: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting early Thursday morning has left a man hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Norfolk police.

Around 2:00 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Goochland Street. A man found at the scene was taken to the hospital to treat his serious injuries, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in the 900 block of Goochland Street. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The call came in around 2:00 a.m. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line. pic.twitter.com/YKumIuqjwB — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 19, 2025

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.