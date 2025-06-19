Watch Now
Shooting on Goochland Street leaves man seriously injured: NPD

Norfolk police FILE
NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting early Thursday morning has left a man hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Norfolk police.

Around 2:00 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Goochland Street. A man found at the scene was taken to the hospital to treat his serious injuries, according to Norfolk police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

