Funeral, candlelight vigil for Angelina Resendiz to be held in Brownsville, TX

NORFOLK, Va. — The funeral service for seaman Angelina Resendiz will be held on June 27.

According to the flyer put out by Resendiz's family, the service will be held in Brownsville, Texas at the Church of Latter-day Saints on Price Road.

The viewing will go from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The funeral service will then begin at 5:30 p.m.

After the service, attendees can meet with the Resendiz family to share memories of their now-passed daughter. The candlelight vigil will then begin at 7:15 p.m. to honor Resendiz and to "honor all those also lost to such violence."

Resendiz vanished from her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk the morning of Thursday, May 29. Nearly two weeks later, her body was recovered behind an elementary school in Norfolk.

Charges pending against sailor in connection to death of Angelina Resendiz: NCIS

According to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, another sailor was placed in "pretrial confinement" as a result of Resendiz's body being discovered. Their identity has not been made public.

The Resendiz family has called on Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, the Hampton Roads congressional delegation, and President Donald Trump to “address the systemic issues that allowed her to vanish without justice since May 29, 2025, ”according to a statement put out on their behalf.