Norfolk admiral nominated to be chief of naval operations in D.C.

NORFOLK, Va. — President Donald Trump has nominated Navy Adm. Daryl L. Caudle to serve at the Pentagon as the chief of naval operations, the highest-ranking officer in the United States Navy, according to a Wednesday release.

Adm. Caudle is currently the commander of the Norfolk-based U.S. Fleet Forces Command — a role he's held since 2021. He was previously the commander of the Submarine Forces, Submarine Force Atlantic, Allied Submarine Command, and Task Force (CTF) 114, CTF 88, and CTF 46.

In Caudle's highly-decorated military career, he's been awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, four Defense Superior Service Medals, four Legion of Merit awards and more.

The announcement comes about four months after the Trump administration removed former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti from the position.