Norfolk woman celebrates 100th birthday with Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman who rang in her 100th birthday on Sunday is celebrating the milestone with a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway in Norfolk.

Loved ones of Vernice Bell, also known as "Granny," say in her 100 years on this earth, she's been a mother, a daughter, a grandmother, a teacher and an extended mother and grandmother to many people in her community.

Her long list of accomplishments in the Hampton Roads community include being a teacher's assistant for Norfolk Public Schools, pursuing higher education at Little State University—now known as Norfolk State University—volunteering at the Christian Broadcast Network, and even creating her own Bible school. In fact, she received a New 3 Everyday Hero award for opening up her home for the Bible school and teaching others.

Her giving spirit continued years later when she decided to open her home on Thanksgiving to feed those in need. This year marks the 10th year she's done a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.

News 3 wishes Granny a very happy birthday and congratulations on spending another Thanksgiving doing what she does best: caring for others!