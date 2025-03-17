Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk woman charged after driving U-Haul truck wrong way on I-264, I-64: VSP

processed-ACFA29CB-DE19-41DE-B9BE-D1402B171A7E (1) (1).jpeg
VSP
processed-ACFA29CB-DE19-41DE-B9BE-D1402B171A7E (1) (1).jpeg
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman is facing charges after Virginia State Police said she drove a U-Haul truck the wrong way on interstates in Hampton Roads and crashed into a

It all started Friday afternoon when authorities pursued a stolen U-Haul truck, resulting in a high-speed chase across the Virginia Beach and Norfolk highways.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, State Police said Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) notified them about a 2015 GMC U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen. The truck was observed heading westbound on I-264 near Birdneck Road, with VBPD units in pursuit.

As the chase moved closer to the Norfolk/Virginia Beach city line, state troopers joined. They identified the vehicle as it approached Military Highway.

State Police said the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Ashlynn Nichole Barnes, appeared to be attempting to evade the troopers.

Barnes made a U-turn on the roadway and drove on the eastbound shoulder of the westbound lanes, authorities said. She then maneuvered through a cut-through back onto the eastbound lanes of I-264, moving toward the I- 64 interchange.

Barnes continued onto the westbound lanes of I-64 and went through the closed gate of the reversible HOV lanes, driving against the traffic flow. She made another U-turn within those lanes and returned to the I-64 eastbound lanes, exiting back onto Interstate 264 eastbound, troopers said.

The pursuit reached a critical point when Barnes collided with a trooper’s vehicle, who was attempting to stop her.

State Police said Barnes re-entered the reversible lanes.

To bring the situation under control, the troopers decided to strike the U-Haul, disabling the vehicle and preventing any further risk to other drivers or herself.

Barnes was subsequently taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, State Police announced Barnes was charged with felony hit & run, felony eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer and grand larceny. She also faces several traffic violations.

No troopers were hurt during the pursuit, authorities said, and no other vehicles were involved.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device