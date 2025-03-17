Norfolk woman charged after driving U-Haul truck wrong way on I-264, I-64: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman is facing charges after Virginia State Police said she drove a U-Haul truck the wrong way on interstates in Hampton Roads and crashed into a

It all started Friday afternoon when authorities pursued a stolen U-Haul truck, resulting in a high-speed chase across the Virginia Beach and Norfolk highways.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, State Police said Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) notified them about a 2015 GMC U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen. The truck was observed heading westbound on I-264 near Birdneck Road, with VBPD units in pursuit.

As the chase moved closer to the Norfolk/Virginia Beach city line, state troopers joined. They identified the vehicle as it approached Military Highway.

State Police said the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Ashlynn Nichole Barnes, appeared to be attempting to evade the troopers.

Barnes made a U-turn on the roadway and drove on the eastbound shoulder of the westbound lanes, authorities said. She then maneuvered through a cut-through back onto the eastbound lanes of I-264, moving toward the I- 64 interchange.

Barnes continued onto the westbound lanes of I-64 and went through the closed gate of the reversible HOV lanes, driving against the traffic flow. She made another U-turn within those lanes and returned to the I-64 eastbound lanes, exiting back onto Interstate 264 eastbound, troopers said.

The pursuit reached a critical point when Barnes collided with a trooper’s vehicle, who was attempting to stop her.

State Police said Barnes re-entered the reversible lanes.

To bring the situation under control, the troopers decided to strike the U-Haul, disabling the vehicle and preventing any further risk to other drivers or herself.

Barnes was subsequently taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, State Police announced Barnes was charged with felony hit & run, felony eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer and grand larceny. She also faces several traffic violations.

No troopers were hurt during the pursuit, authorities said, and no other vehicles were involved.