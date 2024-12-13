Norfolk's Epworth United Methodist Church closing after 130 years of service

NORFOLK, Va. — It was in 1894 that the cornerstone for Epworth United Methodist Church was laid at the corner of Boush Street and Freemason Avenue in Norfolk.

The church was derived out of the Cumberland Street Church—which later became a Jewish Synagogue—which then moved to Granby Street Methodist Episcopal Church.

Construction would be completed two years later in 1896.

"It was, from my understanding, a lot of the movers and shakers of Norfolk attended this church," said Donna Benken, a present-day administrative assistant at the church.

More than 130 years later, the church still stands as a landmark geographically and spiritually.

"I think it's a symbol of ongoing faith," Benken described.

Inside is a rich smell of history from the wooden pews accompanied by a warm glow from the stained glass windows. Meanwhile, wreaths, stars, angels and some Christmas trees anticipate the Christmas season.

The church as been a beacon of faith for so many.

But over the years, it has see its share of changes.

"Membership had gone down," Benken said. "The congregation is elderly and getting older."

Benken told News 3 the church, at times, sees fewer than 20 congregants on a weekend.

Last weekend, church leadership announced Epworth UMC would be closing its doors. It comes after the adjoining pre-school and extended daycare program also closed in October.

News 3 obtained a copy of an email one parent received from the church's pastor, saying the "EDS school ill be closing permanently no later than October 31st. We will not be taking in any new children during this transition."

As for the church structure, Benken said it will stay as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.

"The coastal Virginia district of United Methodist Church will take over the handling of the church. In other words, our utilities, our security system— everything that's necessary to keep the building intact—they will become like the trustees of the building," she said. The church will officially close in June at the Virginia annual conference of the Methodist Church, in which case, that will revert to the Virginia conference."

Beyond that, its future use remains unknown.

"Even if it's not a building that holds services...we've had organ concerts in here where people have come to listen to the organ. So it's a beautiful venue. The sound is just terrific in here," Benken told Greene.

A massive, 51-rank pipe organ (more than 3,000 pipes) by the Aeolian-Skinner Organ Co., Inc. is the church's main spectacle behind the altar.

Benken said the instrument has been described as the "Cadillac of organs."

According to Benken, the information for current parishioners will be transferred to Larchmont United Methodist Church which is 10 to 15 minutes away from Epworth.

"I'm going to miss it, I'm gonna miss the people," Benken said. "The church is not the building, the church is the people."

Benken said the church will have a service on Christmas Eve. It's final service—known as a deconsecration service—will be on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.