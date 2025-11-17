Norfolk's interim casino donates $92k in gambling proceeds to Foodbank

NORFOLK, Va. — The group building Norfolk's new casino has donated more than $92,000 in proceeds from the first two days of play at its Interim Gaming Hall to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe handed over $92,297.77, which it called a "significant investment in fighting food insecurity across the Hampton Roads region."

The proceeds were from the first two days of gaming at the interim hall, set up near the future site of the casino while the main building is constructed.

"Food insecurity is a pressing challenge for too many families, and the Foodbank is working hard to ensure that fewer local residents are going to bed hungry," said Ron Bailey, vice president and general manager of The Interim Gaming Hall. "Supporting organizations that directly impact the lives of our neighbors is at the heart of who we are, and we're honored to help the Foodbank continue its vital mission.”

Christopher Tan with the Foodbank called the gift generous and said they are "deeply grateful" for the contribution.