NPS to hold Community Engagement Meeting for proposed school building update

Posted at 5:28 AM, Jun 27, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) will hold a Community Engagement Meeting on Thursday to discuss proposed updates to Maury High School.

The school was originally built in 1910 and is the oldest high school in the city, according to NPS but over 100 years of operation have taken their toll.

NPS said water intrusion has affected windows, doors, and plaster. Failing structures require external supports and bracing. Heating, cooling, and plumbing require extensive repair.

In 2018, an architecture firm completed a review of the school's conditions as well as a feasibility study to decide how to modernize or replace the school.

In December of 2023, NPS voted unanimously to build a new Maury High School next to the old one using funds from a $30 million grant from the state.

Thursday's meeting will take place at the school starting at 6 p.m. Those willing to attend can RSVP at the NPS website.

