NSU's 'Black Men in White Coats' summit inspires youth to be doctors, nurses

NORFOLK, Va — This weekend, Norfolk State University was filled with future doctors and nurses. This was during an event called 'Black Men In White Coats'.

The sole purpose of it was to inspire young people of color to join the medical field.

With the help of local medical professionals from the school and from Sentara, students practiced CPR, dissections, and medical simulations with local physicians.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges the united states could see a significant physician shortage

Specifically than 120,000 within the next ten years,

Dr. Jamela Martin m the NSU chair or nursing and Allied Health says there is also a need for more people of color to wear white coats.

"That patient provider relationship is extremely important when you are talking about health equity health disparities and we know that patients are much more likely to feel safe and comfortable around people who look like them," said Martin.

More than 300 people registered for the youth summit Saturday afternoon

