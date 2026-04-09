ODU admin, ROTC cadets meet after deadly shooting as review begins

NORFOLK, Va. — A newly released Army ROTC video is offering a closer look at how cadets at Old Dominion University are processing the March 12 shooting inside Constant Hall — and what they’re calling for next.

In the video, released Wednesday night, cadets describe meeting with university leadership to share feedback in the weeks following the shooting that left Lt. Col. Brandon Shah dead.

Old Dominion University confirms that meeting took place March 27 and included senior ROTC cadets and university leaders.

Officials describe it as an open dialogue, where cadets shared their experiences after the shooting. The university says leadership also expressed support for the cadets’ actions that day and appreciation for their bravery.

The meeting comes as the focus begins to shift from what happened inside the classroom to how the university is responding — and whether changes could follow.

In response to questions from News 3, the university declined to provide specific details about what recommendations were made or whether any policy changes are being considered.

Officials say that’s because an independent review is now underway.

Last week, ODU President Brian Hemphill announced the university has hired the law firm Cooley to conduct that review. According to the university, the firm includes attorneys with decades of experience, including a former federal prosecutor.

The review will examine both what happened on March 12 and how the university responded, along with broader campus safety policies.

The university says it will not comment further on potential safety changes or action steps while that process is ongoing.

The review is expected to continue through the spring and into the summer.

Below is the full statement provided by Old Dominion University:

“In recent weeks, President Hemphill has met with many members of the campus community in group and individual settings, including Army ROTC students. The referenced meeting took place on Friday, March 27 and was attended by MS4 cadets and University leaders. The meeting was an open dialogue where the cadets shared their experience and provided feedback. During the meeting, the University expressed its appreciation and support for their action and bravery. With an independent review underway, the University will not comment further regarding this developing and pending matter, specifically related to policy changes, safety reviews, and action steps.”

For many of those cadets, the focus now is not only on what happened inside that classroom — but on what comes next.

They are continuing their training, moving closer to commissioning, and carrying forward the lessons they say were instilled in them by Lt. Col. Shah — a leader whose actions that day, and the training he provided, continue to shape how they move forward.

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