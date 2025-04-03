ODU releases coffee blend with Town Center Cold Pressed

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University and local coffee chain Town Center Cold Pressed have released a signature flavor, aptly named Monarch Morning Roast.

The coffee is described as a "balanced, dark roast combines Indonesian Sumatra and Colombian beans, delivering rich notes of chocolate, almond, and caramel." according to a release from ODU.

“Monarch Morning Roast strikes the perfect balance of complexity and smoothness, making it ideal for any coffee lover,” said Mike Vecchione, Town Center Cold Pressed's head roaster and director of coffee and sales.

The coffee is ODU's latest licensed consumable product, which support student scholarships, the release says. Products the university have previously released include an ice cream flavor at Lolly's Creamery and a sauce at The Dirty Buffalo. The university says these products have generated over $17,000 in royalties and more than $443,000 in total sales since August 2023.

Monarch Morning Roast is available in 12-ounce bags for $19.99 at Town Center Cold Pressed locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, the ODU Bookstore and online here.