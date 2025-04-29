ODU sees increase in adult learners as traditional student enrollment declines

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is navigating several challenges as it looks to the future, including an overall decline in campus enrollment.

However, the university is witnessing an encouraging growth trend in adult learners.

The university's President, Dr. Brian Hemphill, shared insights with WTKR's Norfolk Neighborhood News reporter Jay Greene, detailing how ODU plans to adapt and thrive in this evolving educational landscape.

Dr. Hemphill notes a significant shift in demographics, with fewer traditional college-aged students, typically aged 17 to 18, enrolling.

Nationally, approximately 70 to 74 percent of graduates from public and private colleges are adult learners. These students are generally in their late 20s or older, balancing jobs and family responsibilities.

Dr. Hemphill said "it's one of the fastest growing populations that college and universities are now having to pay attention to."

"We recognize that it's difficult for adults to attend classes at conventional times, like three o'clock on a Tuesday afternoon," Hemphill told Greene. "We must offer asynchronous, accelerated opportunities for adult students." ODU is committed to providing flexible learning options that accommodate the busy lives of adult learners, enabling them to pursue higher education without disrupting their professional and personal commitments.

Despite some impacts due to cuts in federal funding, Hemphill remains optimistic. "

We have to continue to focus on writing our proposals and engage our students in labs," he explains, demonstrating ODU's commitment to innovation and research.

Dr. Hemphill also addressed the university's approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We're going to comply with federal and state law, but we're also committed to teaching, learning, and engaging in ways that remain true to our institutional values," he said.

He said ODU is dedicated to maintaining its core principles while ensuring compliance with legal requirements, striving to create a welcoming and nurturing environment for all students.