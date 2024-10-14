Officers search for driver involved in hit-and-run in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-rush crash that left one motorcyclist seriously injured.

On September 14, police were called to the 3600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 9:40 p.m. and found a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, is in the hospital where he continues to recover from his injuries sustained in the crash, says the NPD.

Officers are looking for a black sedan with front end damage. Those with information on the crash are encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.